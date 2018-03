A key message from the Catholic Church this Good Friday in Honduras centered on protecting the planet, with calls to be respectful of nature and all of its living species.

"This year, the Church calls upon us to take care of our common home, to become aware of the way we have treated creation, nature, ecology," Rev. Juan Carlos Martinez said, one of the organizers of Tegucigalpa's Passion Play, in which hundreds of parishioners took part.