An undated photo shows people on a beach on the island of Boracay, Philippines, as it reopens to domestic tourists. EFE/SARA GOMEZ ARMAS

Filipinos, who have had to endure one of the longest Covid-19 quarantines in the world, now have the opportunity to escape to the beach, with the re-opening of the idyllic island of Boracay to domestic tourists.

However, visitors to the island, famous for its white sandy beaches, palm trees and crystal clear water, have to first meet stringent requirements, including a negative PCR test. EFE-EPA