The head of Scientific and Public Communications for tobacco giant Philip Morris International, Moira Gilchrist, talks to reporters at the Tobacco and Nicotine Products Regulation and Policy Conference in Washington on Thursday, Oct. 24. EFE-EPA/Alex Segura

Representatives of the tobacco industry agreed here on the need for Latin American countries to emulate the United States in adopting regulatory frameworks that allow companies to come out with new products that are less harmful to health than traditional cigarettes.

"The US is the only country in the world that has a specific regime that recognizes and incentivizes the development of less harmful products," J.B. Simko, vice president for External Affairs at tobacco giant Philip Morris International (PMI), told journalists at the Tobacco and Nicotine Products Regulation and Policy Conference in Washington.