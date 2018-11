The 2018 Michelin guide on display during its presentation in Boulogne-Billancourt near Paris, France, Feb 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Tokyo has once again been crowned as the city with the most Michelin-starred restaurants, a hallmark of fine dining, according to the latest Michelin guide released Tuesday.

The 2019 guide includes famous eateries and also a store selling onigiri, a rice ball dish that is the preferred lunch in schools and offices.