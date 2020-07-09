Tokyo's Sunshine Aquarium launched its new 14-meter-wide Jellyfish Panorama tank on Thursday where visitors can enjoy an immersive experience surrounded by the floating creatures.
Visitors take pictures of jellyfish swimming in a 14-meter-wide tank at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo, Japan, 09 July 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
A man looks at jellyfish swimming in a tank at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo, Japan, 09 July 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
A woman takes pictures of jellyfish swimming in a tank at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo, Japan, 09 July 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
A woman looks at jellyfish swimming in a 14-meter-wide tank at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo, Japan, 09 July 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
