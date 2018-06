A visitor wears VR equipment inside the Venice Virtual Reality competition at Lazzaretto Vecchio island during 74th Venice Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, Aug. 31, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Cinemas in Japan are to show films in virtual reality for the first time, a theater operator said on Tuesday.

The screening of VR movies will begin on Jul. 2 at Shinjuku Wald 9 in Tokyo, which will initially show three short films around 30 minutes long, including "Evangelion: Another Impact" (2015) by animation director Hideaki Anno, operator and distributor Toei announced on Tuesday.