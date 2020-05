Visitors gather in front of the e-sportsX arena during the Tokyo Game Show 2019 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, near Tokyo, Japan, 12 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Visitors walk in front of a board of the Tokyo Game Show 2019 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, near Tokyo, Japan, 12 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Visitors gather in front of a booth promoting the action game 'Cyberpunk 2077' by Polish developers CD Projekt RED during the Tokyo Game Show 2019 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, near Tokyo, Japan, 12 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The video game fair Tokyo Game Show, the largest in Asia and one of the most important in the industry worldwide, will hold its 2020 edition in digital format due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers announced Friday.

The event will keep its dates from Sep. 24 to 2, but it will take place online, although the Organization of Computer Entertainment Providers (CESA), the main organizer, has not yet offered more details about it. EFE-EPA