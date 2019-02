A file picture of 'The Great Wave off Kanagawa' by Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai on display in Valencia, eastern Spain, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MANUEL BRUQUE

Katsushika Hokusai is known outside of Japan primarily for his small painting of a Great Wave, despite the artist's intention to pay tribute to a mountain, the iconic Mount Fuji.

Hokusai (1760-1849) is one of Japan's most emblematic artists and one of the best-known of the Edo era, which preceded the Meiji era, marked by Japan's opening to the rest of the world.