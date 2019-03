Pedestrians look at cherry blossoms, which are almost in full bloom, in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

People look at cherry blossoms, which are almost in full bloom, from boats on the water of Chidorigafuchi moat in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Tokyo residents and tourists filled the city's streets and parks on Friday to enjoy the full bloom of the capital’s cherry blossoms, an annual event in Japan that marks the beginning of spring.

A week after the appearance of the first flower buds, thousands of people celebrated the sakura (Japanese for cherry blossom), which fills the landscape with pastel shades of pink and white.