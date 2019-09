An undated handout photo of the renovated lobby of Hotel Okura in Tokyo, Japan. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/HOTEL OKURA

Tokyo's Hotel Okura reopened its doors on Thursday after four years of renovations aimed at restoring it to its former glory and gaining a foothold in Japan's hotel sector ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics in the Japanese capital.

The hotel, which has hosted many famous guests, began operations in May 1962 but was closed in Aug. 2015 in order to undergo extensive renovations. EFE-EPA