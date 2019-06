Finnish director Dome Karukoski arrives to the British premiere of 'Tolkien' at the Curzon cinema in Mayfair in London, Britain, April 29, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

British-US actress Lily Collins (L) and British actor Nicholas Hoult (R) arrive to the British premiere of 'Tolkien' at the Curzon cinema in Mayfair in London, Britain, April 29, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Cast Members British actor Nicholas Hoult (L) and US-British actress Lily Collins arrive for the LA Special Screening of Fox Searchlight Pictures 'Tolkien' at the Regency Village Theater in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, USA, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/NINA PROMMER

"Tolkien" attempts to tap into and understand the extraordinary mind of the English writer who created the iconic mythologies behind "The Lord of the Rings," and "The Hobbit," the movie's director told Efe Wednesday.

The movie, directed by Finish moviemaker Dome Karukoski, tells the story of a young orphaned John Ronald Reuel Tolkien (1892-1973) who finds solace and inspiration in a group of fellow loners, something Karukoski immediately connected with through his own experiences.