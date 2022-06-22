A film still provided by Warner Bros. that shows Tom Hanks (left) in his role as Col. Tom Parker and Austin Butler as Elvis Presley in "Elvis," which premieres in the United States on 24 June 2022. EFE/ Hugh Stewart / Warner Bros.

A new biopic about legendary recording artist Elvis Presley also provides viewers an inside look at his ambitious and controversial manager Col. Tom Parker, a key figure in the life of the "King of Rock and Roll" who is portrayed by an unrecognizable Tom Hanks.

Directed by Baz Luhrmann ("Moulin Rouge!" and "The Great Gatsby"), the film's focus is on the complicated and misunderstood relationship between Presley (Austin Butler) and Parker, a Dutch-born traveling carnival employee-turned music promoter who discovered Elvis' talent and managed - sometimes successfully, other times less so - his astronomical rise to super-stardom.