Tom Hanks holds the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award in the press room during the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 05 January 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

Tom Hanks said his latest role as United States television presenter Fred Rogers has changed his life.

The actor has starred in films, television and theater for more than four decades but it was his interpretation of the host of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood that earned him his first Oscar nomination in almost 20 years.