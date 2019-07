British actor Tom Holland poses for photos on the red carpet prior to the premiere of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' at the TLC Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, June 26, 2019. EPA-EFE file/ETIENNE LAURENT

The black stealth suit, the classic red and blue, the iron spider suit and the original Stark suit. These are the four costumes that Spider-Man will wear in "Far from home", but protagonist Tom Holland has only one favorite.

"I like the stealth suit for me, " the English actor revealed to Efe in an interview.