An undated handout photograph provided by the Directorate of the Galapagos National Park (PNG), of the tortoise Chelonisis phantasticus, issued 25 May 2021. EFE/Galapagos National Park / ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

An undated handout photograph provided by the Directorate of the Galapagos National Park (PNG), of the tortoise Chelonisis phantasticus, issued 25 May 2021. EFE/Galapagos National Park / ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

An undated handout photograph provided by the Directorate of the Galapagos National Park (PNG), of the tortoise Chelonisis phantasticus, issued 25 May 2021. EFE/Galapagos National Park / ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

An undated handout photograph provided by the Directorate of the Galapagos National Park (PNG), of the tortoise Chelonisis phantasticus, issued May 25, 2001. EFE/Galapagos National Park / ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

A tortoise of a species that was considered extinct more than 100 years ago has been discovered on Fernandina, the westernmost island of Ecuador's Galapagos archipelago, the directorate of the Galapagos National Park (PNG) announced on Tuesday.

The discovery offers the international scientific community the possibility of restoring the population of these tortoises, currently only present in this archipelago, PNG director Danny Rueda said.