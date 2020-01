A 09 January 2020 photo provided by Ecuador's Galapagos National Park of Diego, a giant tortoise who once lived at the San Diego Zoo, helped save his species with his prolific efforts in a breeding program on the archipelago and now is set to return to his native island of Española. EPA-EFE/ GALAPAGOS NATIONAL PARK

A 09 January 2020 photo provided by Ecuador's Galapagos National Park of Diego, a giant tortoise who once lived at the San Diego Zoo, helped save his species with his prolific efforts in a breeding program on the archipelago and now is set to return to his native island of Española. EPA-EFE/ GALAPAGOS NATIONAL PARK

A 09 January 2020 photo provided by Ecuador's Galapagos National Park of Diego, a giant tortoise who once lived at the San Diego Zoo, helped save his species with his prolific efforts in a breeding program on the archipelago and now is set to return to his native island of Española. EPA-EFE/ GALAPAGOS NATIONAL PARK

Diego, the turtle that had 800 children and helped save his species

A giant tortoise who helped save his species from extinction after being brought back to Ecuador's Galapagos archipelago from the United States is to return this year to his native island of Española.

Diego's scheduled return home in March has been made possible by the success of a captive reproduction program for Chelonoidis hoodensis, a Galapagos tortoise species.