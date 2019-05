The first inn to open in the northern Albanian town of Puka owned by Perparim Laci. Puka, Albania, May 27, 2019.- EFE-EPA/Mimoza Dhima

Residents of the northern Albanian region of Puka, which is characterized by the pristine beauty of its natural landscape, are attempting to make a living from tourism in a move that goes against local traditions that say travelers should be treated as guests and not clients.

Albanian authorities have heaped great focus on nurturing its growing tourism industry but Puka, settled in alpine landscape and surrounded by forests of beech, oak and pine trees, remains largely untouched by visitors.