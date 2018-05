Photograph provided May 31 showing a raft tour in Madidi national park in San Buenaventura, Bolivia, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Photograph provided May 31 showing a visitor center in Madidi national park in San Buenaventura, Bolivia, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Photograph provided May 31 showing a parrots in flight in Madidi national park in San Buenaventura, Bolivia, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Photograph provided May 31 showing a tourists as they walk along a trail in Madidi national park in San Buenaventura, Bolivia, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/Martin Alipaz

Tourism, an ally for the guardians of the Bolivian Amazon

The Tacana people, denizens of Madidi National Park, located in the heart of Bolivia's Amazon region, are betting on tourism to help them assert their role as protectors of the rainforest.

"We coexist with nature," said the president of the Tacana People's Indigenous Council, which represents one of the native communities living in Madidi National Park.