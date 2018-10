An Egyptian soldier stands guard as tourists visit Abu Simbel Temple to observe sunlight illuminating face of Ramses II in the temple, some 300 kms south of Aswan, Egypt, Oct. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Visitors walk in front of the four 30-meter-high statues of Pharaoh Ramses II that adorn his 13th century BC temple at Abu Simbel, some 300 kms south of Aswan, Egypt, Oct. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Tourists take photos as the sunlight illuminates face of Ramses II in Abu Simbel Temple, some 300 kms south of Aswan, Egypt, Oct. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Monday marked the rare, twice-yearly solar alignment in southern Egypt when the sun's rays reach the sanctuary deep inside the Great Temple of Abu Simbel and briefly illuminate the stone face of the Pharaoh Ramses II - and hundreds of tourists were on hand to witness the spectacle.

An epa-efe photojournalist made the trek to document the carefully-engineered event, which has taken place at dawn for over 3,000 years each Feb. 22, the king's birthday, and Oct. 22, the day marking his coronation.