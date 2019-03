A photograph taken on March 24, 2019, shows the razor wire placed along the US-Mexican border in Nogales, Arizona. EPA-EFE/Paula Diaz

A photograph taken on March 24, 2019, shows a group of people posing for photos in front of the razor wire placed along the US-Mexican border in Nogales, Arizona. EPA-EFE/Paula Diaz

The razor wire that President Donald Trump ordered placed along the US border with Mexico has become a tourist attraction, drawing scores curious people eager to take a look at the barrier.

While a Border Patrol agent mans the booth at the Morley Gate port of entry, a group of tourists poses for photos with razor wire as the backdrop.