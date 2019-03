A view from the Tlamaca observatory of Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano after an explosion and ash discharge on March 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/Hilda Ríos

A view of some fires in the wooded areas of the slopes of Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano on March 29, 2019, due to eruptions a day earlier. EPA-EFE/HILDA RIOS

A view of the ash thrown by the Popocatepetl in San Pedro Benito Juarez, Mexico, on March 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/Hilda Rios

Ever wary but without altering their daily lives, thousands of families live in this town on the flanks of the Popocatepetl, an active volcano in central Mexico that has experienced an uptick in activity in recent weeks.

The alert level for the volcano has been set at "yellow phase 3" since Thursday, meaning that authorities and local inhabitants must be ready for a possible evacuation if explosions and frequent discharges continue.