British artist Tracey Emin (R) poses for photographers in the Insomnia Room installation during the press presentation of her latest exhibition, titled 'A Fortnight of Tears,' at the White Cube in Bermondsey in London, the United Kingdom, Feb. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

British artist Tracey Emin poses for photographers next to her painting entitled 'It was all too Much' during the press presentation of her latest exhibition, 'A Fortnight of Tears,' at the White Cube in Bermondsey in London, the United Kingdom, Feb. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

British artist Tracey Emin was back in full force for her latest solo show at the White Cube gallery in London on Monday after a period of maintaining a low profile.

The exhibit, titled "A Fortnight of Tears," marks the powerful return to a gallery space of the renowned English artist, featuring her trademark neon, voyeuristic photography and autobiographical sculpture and drawings.