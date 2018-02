People in costumes participate during the last day of the traditional carnival of San Martin Tilcajete, in Oaxaca State, Mexico, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Arturo Martinez

The carnival in San Martin Tilcajete, a town in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca, ended Wednesday following three days of celebrations in which the streets were filled with color, music, din and "little devils."

Tourists and residents of the town, located about 482 kilometers (300 miles) south of Mexico City, enjoyed the last day of the carnival during Ash Wednesday, when participants wear masks portraying "alebrijes" and cover their skin with paint, oil and grease.