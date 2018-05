Indian students practice Rope Mallakhamba, during the 44th Samartha Summer Sports Coaching Camp organized by Shree Samarth Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, India, Apr. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06772332

Indian students practice various postures of Pole Mallakhamba, during a training session at Shree Samarth Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, India, Apr. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06772332

A student practices during a training session of the Pole Mallakhamba, during the 44th Samartha Summer Sports Coaching Camp organized by Shree Samarth Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, India, Apr. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06772332

Indian students practice various postures of Pole Mallakhamba, during the training session at Shree Samarth Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, India, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06772332

Indian students practice Rope Mallakhamba, during the 44th Samartha Summer Sports Coaching Camp organized by Shree Samarth Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, India, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06772332

A student grips and holds a pole during a training session of the Pole Mallakhamba, during the 44th Samartha Summer Sports Coaching Camp organized by Shree Samarth Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, India, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06772332

Students practice their posture during a training session of the Pole Mallakhamba, during the 44th Samartha Summer Sports Coaching Camp organized by Shree Samarth Vyayam Mandir in Mumbai, India, Apr. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa06772332

Groups of young people did pull ups on a crossbar Wednesday in the yard of a red, two-story building whose modest appearance betrays its notable heritage of athletics training.

More than 1,000 athletes of different sports who went on to become national champions have attended the Shree Samarth Vyayam Mandir physical education institution in Mumbai since it opened in 1925.