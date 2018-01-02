Photo showing the winner of the Theme Award for the most outstanding presentation at the Rose Parade on Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, California. The 'Donate Life' float makes its way down Pasadena's Colorado Blvd. during the 129th Tournament of the Roses. EFE/ARMANDO ARORIZO

Theme Award for the most outstanding presentation of the Rose Parade theme 'Donate Life' float makes its way on Colorado Blv. during the 129th Tournament of the Roses in Pasadena, California, USA, 01 January 2018. EFE/ARMANDO ARORIZO

Photo showing the winner of the Theme Award for the most outstanding presentation at the Rose Parade on Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, California. The 'Donate Life' float makes its way down Pasadena's Colorado Blvd. during the 129th Tournament of the Roses. EFE/ARMANDO ARORIZO

Photo showing the winner of the Theme Award for the most outstanding presentation at the Rose Parade on Jan. 1, 2018, in Pasadena, California. The 'Donate Life' float makes its way down Pasadena's Colorado Blvd. during the 129th Tournament of the Roses. EFE/ARMANDO ARORIZO

The traditional Rose Parade, with its more than 40 colorful floats, made its way through the streets of Pasadena, California, on Monday, reaffirming itself as the family celebration par excellence to kick off the New Year.

The 129th edition of the beloved parade, the most important of its kind in the US, included 44 elaborate floats prepared by non-profit organizations, clubs and cities, all of them decorated with flowers, leaves, seeds and other natural materials, as well as 21 musical bands and 19 equestrian units.