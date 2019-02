Firefighters use a welder to cut through the wreckage and reached a driver after two commuter trains collided in Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday, Feb. 27. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayao

Firefighters work frantically to reach one of the drivers after two commuter trains collided in Rio in Janeiro on Wednesday, Feb. 27. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayao

One person was killed and eight others injured Wednesday when two commuter trains collided here in Brazil's second city, authorities said.

The collision occurred during the morning rush hour at San Cristovao station, located on the north side of Rio de Janeiro.