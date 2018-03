Traditional musicians welcome the passengers of the Jose Cuervo Express in Tequila, Mexico, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Eduard Ribas

A train trip through the fields of agave to the town of Tequila, in the west-central state of Jalisco, enables visitors to learn some of the secrets behind the production of the quintessentially Mexican beverage.

On the first stop of the Jose Cuervo Express, tourists can witness the procedure for harvesting the agave plant, from which the fiery liquor is made.