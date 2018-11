Iraqi policemen use a sniffer dog to check the passengers bags ahead of their travil to Baghdad at the train station in Fallujah city, 60km western Bghadad, Iraq, Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL

An Iraqi ticket collector checks the tickets of passengers as they travel by train from Fallujah city to Baghdad, Iraq, Nov. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL

Iraqis have resumed travel by trains from Baghdad to Fallujah, the 60-kilometer (37.5 miles) long journey, thanks to the gradual recovery of the Iraqi railways following the defeat of the Islamic State terror organization, EFE reported on Friday.

This journey was previously plagued by dangers and security controls, but now the Iraqi trains have come back into operation for two months.