Transgender Muay Thai fighter Nong Rose poses with her belt after winning her fight against opponent Saangdawan at the Wat Derm temple in Phimai, Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand, Sept. 20, 2018 (issued Sep. 26, 2018). EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Transgender Muay Thai fighter Nong Rose performs a Muay Thai ritual before the start of her fight at Wat Derm temple in Phimai, Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand, Sep. 20, 2018 (issued Sep. 20, 2018). EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Transgender Muay Thai fighter Nong Rose (L) in action during her fight against opponent Saangdawan (R) at the Wat Derm temple in Phimai, Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand, Sep. 20, 2018 (issued Sep. 26, 2018). EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Transgender Muay Thai fighter Nong Rose (L) in action during her fight against opponent Saangdawan (R) at the Wat Derm temple in Phimai, Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand, Sep. 20, 2018 (issued Sep. 26, 2018). EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Transgender Muay Thai fighter Nong Rose (C) prepares for a fight at Wat Derm temple in Phimai, Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand, Sep. 20, 2018 (issued Sep. 26, 2018). EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Transgender Muay Thai fighter Nong Rose has her fists wrapped up as she prepares for a fight at Wat Derm temple in Phimai, Nakhon Ratchasima province, Thailand, Sep. 20, 2018 (issued Sep. 26, 2018). EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

With a powdered face, red lipstick and shaped eyebrows, Thai transgender woman Nong Rose jumps into the Muay Thai ring determined to fight against her male opponents as well as discrimination.

"When I am in the ring, I'm just thinking about winning," the 22-year-old, wearing a blue playsuit and carrying a Hello Kitty bag, told EFE before a fight in the eastern city of Phimai.