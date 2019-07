A model wears creations of Khasamarina and Alessadra Gold at the Miami Swim Week 2019, in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, Jul.13, 2019. EFE/Giorgio Viera.

A model wears creations of Khasamarina and Alessadra Gold at the Miami Swim Week 2019, in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, Jul.13, 2019. EFE/Giorgio Viera.

A model wears creations of Khasamarina and Alessadra Gold at the Miami Swim Week 2019, in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, Jul.13, 2019. EFE/Giorgio Viera.

Artist and model Chloe wears creations of Khasamarina and Alessadra Gold at the Miami Swim Week 2019, in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, Jul.13, 2019. EFE/Giorgio Viera.

Designers Bo Khasamarina and Alessadra Gold, go on the catwalk after presenting their creations at the Miami Swim Week 2019, in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, Jul.13, 2019. EFE / Giorgio Viera.

A dozen transgender models walked the ramp at the Miami Swim Week with the show themed around the topics of sustainability and inclusion.

Clothing line Khasamarina brought in the models to the show, one of summer’s hottest and most important fashion events in the United States.