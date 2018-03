Farzana Jan (2 L), the local head of the transgender weomen sit with her disciples as she talks about the problems faced by her community, at her home in Peshawar, Pakistan, Mar. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

Murders, rapes, beatings, insults and discrimination at work are a part of life for transgender people in Pakistan, where they suffer to such an extent that legislators in the seek to bring an end to it, as documented in epa images released Saturday.

Surrounded by her followers in the northwestern city of Peshawar, transgender guru Farzana Jan spoke of the problems they face in Pakistan's conservative society.