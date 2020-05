Deaf man Elfiandi puts on the transparent face mask he made with his wife amid the coronavirus pandemic in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, 13 May 2020 (issued 14 May 2020). EPA-EFE/BOY TRIHARJANTO

Dwi Rahayu, who is deaf, holds up a transparent face mask she made at her house in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, 13 May 2020 (issued 14 May 2020). EPA-EFE/BOY TRIHARJANTO

Dwi Rahayu (R), who is deaf, communicates with friend Ragil in sign language as she prepares transparent face masks at her house in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, 13 May 2020 (issued 14 May 2020). EPA-EFE/BOY TRIHARJANTO

Deaf woman Dwi Rahayu (L) puts a transparent face mask on her husband Elfiandi in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, 13 May 2020 (issued 14 May 2020). EPA-EFE/BOY TRIHARJANTO

Transparent face masks ready to be sold amid the coronavirus pandemic in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, 13 May 2020 (issued 14 May 2020). EPA-EFE/BOY TRIHARJANTO ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Dwi Rahayu, who is deaf, uses a sewing machine to make transparent cover face masks at her house in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, 13 May 2020 (issued 14 May 2020). EPA-EFE/BOY TRIHARJANTO

Transparent masks are the solution found by Indonesia's Dwi Rahayu to help the deaf communicate by lip reading, without having to risk exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Dwi, who is deaf and used to work as a seamstress, told EFE that she realized the problems masks posed when she went to a hospital and had trouble communicating with doctors because she couldn't read their lips. EFE-EPA