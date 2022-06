Signs that make up the "8x5" traveling public art exhibit draw attention to the reality of mass incarceration in the United States. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

"5 percent of the world's population. 25 percent of the world's prisoners"

Those statistics appear on one of the 30 signs that make up a traveling public art exhibition now on display in this South Florida city, a project that aims to raise public awareness about mass incarceration in the United States and demand judicial reform.