When pilots Steve Brooks and Matt Jones bought a 1943 Silver Spitfire 10 years ago, they decided they would pay homage in some way to the iconic design and unique engineering of the British aircraft, a symbol of the allies during World War II.

On 5 August, the duo will set off from southern England in their carefully restored fighter jet for an over 43,000-kilometer journey that will span several months and take them to some 30 countries.