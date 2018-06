The art installation 'GaiaMotherTree' of Brazilian artist Ernesto Neto is displayed at the Zurich Central Station, in Zurich, Switzerland, 29 June 2018. EPA-EFE/WALTER BIERI

The central concourse of Zürich's main railway station has been taken over by an art installation depicting a tree, as documented in epa images Friday.

The "GaiaMotherTree" by Brazilian artist Ernest Neto is a colorful piece comprising yellow, green and orange hues, which spans from the ceiling to the floor in the middle of Zürich Main Station.