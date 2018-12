Photos of Pilar Garrido and her husband Jorge Fernandez, who is now charged with her murder in Mexico though both his family and his in-laws deny it; his trial has been interrupted until next January because the judge trying the case was slain by an armed gang. EFE/EPA/File

An armed gang killed the judge presiding over the case of the murder in Mexico of Spanish citizen Pilar Garrido and the trial has been suspended, authorities said Tuesday.

The security spokesman for the government of the northeastern state of Tamaulipas, Luis Alberto Rodriguez, confirmed to EFE the death of Judge Abelardo Ibarra and a prosecutor identified by Mexican media outlets as Erica Granados.