South Korea's Park Chan-wook, winner of the best director award for "Decision to Leave," poses for photos following the closing ceremony of the 75th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on 28 May 2022. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

French director Claire Denis (L) and Belgium's Lukas Dhont (R) are joined by actor Eden Dambrine in posing for photos after the filmmakers shared the Jury Prize for "Stars at Noon" and "Close," respectively, at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on 28 May 2022. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Zar Amir Ebrahimi holds up her Best Actress Prize following the closing cermony of the 75th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on 28 May 2022. FE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Ruben Östlund (C), winner of the Palme d'Or for "Triangle of Sadness" and best actor Song Kang Ho (L) pose with jury president Vincent Lindon during the closing ceremony of the 75th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on 28 May 2022. EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Swedish director Ruben Östlund's satire "Triangle of Sadness" was the big winner Saturday as the 75th Cannes Film Festival drew to a close, receiving the Palme d'Or.

The Grand Prize, second only to the Palme in the official section at Cannes, was bestowed "ex aequo" (equally) on "Close," by Belgium's Lukas Dhont, and "Stars at Noon," a film from French director Claire Denis.