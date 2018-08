Fans pays her respects by signing a board covering one of the windows at the house at 406 Lucy Avenue, the birthplace of Aretha Franklin, in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, 16 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE BROWN

Fans gather to pay their respects at 406 Lucy Avenue, the birthplace of Aretha Franklin, in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, 16 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE BROWN

A handout photo made available by the Las Vegas News Bureau shows US singer Aretha Franklin performing on the opening a run of shows at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 13 June 1969 (issued 17 August 2018). EPA-EFE/Don English/Las Vegas News Bureau HANDOUT Mandatory Credit EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

Aretha Franklin's pictures can be seen as front covers in the main newspapers in newstands in New York, New York, USA, 17 August 2018. 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin died the previous day at the age of 76, her publiist Qwendolyn Queen announced through a statement. EPA-EFE/ALBA VIGARAY

The late US singer Aretha Franklin's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is adorned with flowers, candles and cards in Hollywood, California, USA, 17 August 2018. Franklin died at the age of 76 from pancreatic cancer at her home in Detroit, Michigan 16 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

The expressions of affection and spontaneous homage to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, continue to be shown in cities throughout the United States since the announcement of her death in Detroit on Thursday.

Aretha Franklin, one of the icons of soul music, who reached her greatest popularity in the 1960s and 1970s, died surrounded by her family in her house in Detroit, her adopted home, of pancreatic cancer, at the age of 76.