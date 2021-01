A handout aerial picture taken with a drone and made available by Seven Summit Trek shows tents of Mt. K2 expedition team at base camp in Pakistan, 10 January 2021 (issued 17 January 2021). EPA-EFE/FILE/SEVEN SUMMIT TREK / HANDOUT SEVEN SUMMIT TREK / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

International climbers and Nepalese climbers pose for a group photo at the Mt. K2 base camp in Pakistan, 05 January 2021 (issued 17 January 2021).

A handout photo made available by Seven Summit Treks shows Nepalese mountaineer Sona Sherpa holding the banner of Seven Summit Treks on the top of Mt. K2, Pakistan, 16 January 2021 (issued 17 January 2021).

A group of 10 Nepali climbers made the first winter ascent of K2, the world's second-tallest mountain, pulling off one of the “last remaining great prizes” in mountaineering history.

The group reached on Jan.16 the 28,251-foot summit of K2, located in Pakistan’s Karakoram range. EFE-EPA