A photograph taken on Nov. 27, 2019, shows the giant troll Terje being created by Danish artist Thomas Dambo for Miami Art Week at Pinecrest Gardens, a public park located south of Miami, Florida. EPA-EFE/Latif Kassidi

A photograph taken on Nov. 27, 2019, shows the feet being created for one of the giant trolls under construction among the old trees at Pinecrest Gardens, a public park located south of Miami, Florida. EPA-EFE/Latif Kassidi

Berta and Terje are two trolls more than nine meters (29 feet) tall and made out of recycled wood, and their job is to raise awareness during Miami Art Week about the effects of trash on nature.

Danish artist Thomas Dambo, the creator of Berta and Terje, said in an interview with EFE that he hoped people would see that nice things could be created from trash, adding that the world faced the serious problem of dealing with the huge mounds of refuse that pile up everywhere.