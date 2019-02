Trompita the elephant celebrates her 58th birthday on Feb. 17, 2019, at La Aurora Zoo in Guatemala City, Guatemala, with a giant cake and other goodies. EPA-EFE FILE/Esteban Biba

Trompita the elephant, one of the most popular animals living at Guatemala City's La Aurora Zoo, celebrated her 58th birthday on Sunday with a giant cake and other goodies.

Zoo workers and dozens of visitors sang "Happy Birthday" to the elephant, whose favorite food is peanuts.