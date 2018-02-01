Photo provided by Peru's Agencia Andina news agency showing an aerial view of the damage caused to the ancient Nazca lines by a trucker who drove his rig off the highway and into the protected archaeological area on Jan. 27, 2018. EFE-EPA/Genry Bautista/AGENCIA ANDINA

Photo provided by Peru's Agencia Andina news agency showing an aerial view of the damage caused to the ancient Nazca lines by a trucker who drove his rig off the highway and into the protected archaeological area on Jan. 27, 2018. EFE-EPA/Genry Bautista/AGENCIA ANDINA

A Peruvian judge ordered the release on bail of the trucker who damaged a portion of the ancient Nazca Lines by driving over the pre-Hispanic geoglyphs with his tractor-trailer, judicial authorities said Wednesday.

Judge Orlando Carbajal, who presides at the 2nd Preparatory Investigation Court in Nazca, rejected prosecutors' request that the trucker be held in prison for nine months while he awaits trial, ruling that they had not demonstrated either the requisite illicit conduct or the procedural danger justifying such a move.