Kei Komuro leaves his home in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, 26 October 2021. EPA-EFE/JAPAN POOL / POOL JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

Princess Mako (R) talks with her father Prince Akishino (L), mother Princess Kiko (2-L) and sister Princess Kako before leaving her home in Tokyo, Japan, 26 October 2021. EPA-EFE/JAPAN POOL / POOL JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

Kei Komuro leaves his home in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Japan, 26 October 2021. EPA-EFE/JAPAN POOL / POOL JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

Princess Mako (R) is hugged by her sister Princess Kako (2-R) as she leaves her home in Tokyo, Japan, 26 October 2021. EPA-EFE/JAPAN POOL / POOL JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

Princess Mako (R) bows as she leaves her home in Tokyo, Japan, 26 October 2021. EPA-EFE/JAPAN POOL / POOL JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

Princess Mako (R), the elder daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, and her husband Kei Komuro (L), a university friend of Princess Mako, attend a press conference to announce their marriage registration at Grand Arc Hotel in Tokyo, Japan, 26 October 2021. EPA-EFE/Nicolas Datiche / POOL

Princess Mako (R), the elder daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, and her husband Kei Komuro (L), a university friend of Princess Mako, poses during a press conference to announce their marriage registration at Grand Arc Hotel in Tokyo, Japan, 26 October 2021. EPA-EFE/Nicolas Datiche / POOL

Japan's now former princess Mako and her new husband Kei Komuro spoke as newlyweds for the first time on Thursday about the love that unites them and the difficulties surrounding their relationship.

Earlier in the day, Mako civilly married commoner and former university classmate Komuro, both 30, after years of delays, marking her departure from the imperial family.