US Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Justice Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, Nov. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Cannabis products rest on display in sealed canisters at the MedMen dispensary for recreational marijuana purchase in West Hollywood, California, USA, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/EUGENE GARCIA

The Donald Trump administration is rescinding the protections provided to states that have legalized marijuana, dealing a heavy blow to the movement to legalize and decriminalize pot use in the US.

In an initiative that chilled optimism among defenders of the medical and recreational use of marijuana, the administration on Thursday overturned a regulation approved by former President Barack Obama that prevented federal interference in states' decisions regarding relaxing laws against the drug, provided they abided by a series of rules.