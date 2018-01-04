The Donald Trump administration is rescinding the protections provided to states that have legalized marijuana, dealing a heavy blow to the movement to legalize and decriminalize pot use in the US.
In an initiative that chilled optimism among defenders of the medical and recreational use of marijuana, the administration on Thursday overturned a regulation approved by former President Barack Obama that prevented federal interference in states' decisions regarding relaxing laws against the drug, provided they abided by a series of rules.