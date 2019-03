US President Donald Trump repeated Friday his threat to close the southern border, and warned that he might do so next week if Mexico does not immediately stop illegal immigration. EFE-EPA/File

"If Mexico doesn't immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States through our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week," Trump said on Twitter.