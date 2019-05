US President Donald Trump speaks before bestowing the Presidential Medal of Freedom on golfer Tiger Woods in a ceremony at the White House in Washington on Monday, May 6. EFE-EPA/ Oliver Contreras Pool

Tiger Woods (R) poses with girlfriend Erica Herman (L), his mother, Kultida Woods, daughter Sam Alexis Woods and son Charlie Axel Woods after receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from US President Donald Trump in a ceremony at the White House in Washington on Monday, May 6. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

US President Donald Trump bestows the Presidential Medal of Freedom on golfer Tiger Woods during a ceremony at the White House in Washington on Monday, May 6. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

President Donald Trump conferred the Presidential Medal of Freedom on pro golfing icon Tiger Woods on Monday in a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House.

"Your spectacular achievements on the golf course, your triumph over physical adversity and your relentless will to win, win, win - these qualities embody the American spirit," Trump said as he bestowed the nation's highest civilian honor on Woods, 43.