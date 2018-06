US President Donald J. Trump (R) with First Lady Melania Trump (L) speaks to employees at the National Response Coordination Center at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters in Washington, DC, USA, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI GRIPAS / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump is joined by and First Lady Melania Trump as he speaks at 2018 Hurricane Briefing at the Federal Emergency Management Agency Headquarters, in Washington, DC, USA, June 6, 2018 EPA-EFE/YURI GRIPAS / POOL

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called the US media "vicious" and "unfair" after some outlets speculated about the health of first lady Melania Trump after she underwent surgery in mid-May.

"The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania," Trump tweeted.