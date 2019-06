The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, leaves King's College in London, England, on March 8, 2019, after meeting with students at an International Women's Day event. EPA-EFE FILE/Andy Rain

President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that he called the Duchess of Sussex, American Meghan Markle, "nasty" while running for president and blamed the news media for making up the whole episode.

"I never called Meghan Markle 'nasty.' Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it!" Trump said in a Twitter post.