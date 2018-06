US President Donald Trump meets with the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington, DC, United States, June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alex Edelman/Pool

US President Donald Trump meets with the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington, DC, United States, June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alex Edelman/Pool

US President Donald Trump meets with the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, in the Oval Office of the White House, Washington, DC, United States, June 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alex Edelman/Pool

US President Donald Trump joked Wednesday regarding the idea that Portuguese soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo could run for president of his country against incumbent Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who responded by saying that Portugal "is not like the United States."

What started off as a casual conversation about the World Cup between Trump and Rebelo de Sousa, who is on an official visit in Washington, turned into a stark contrast between the political culture in the United States and Portugal.