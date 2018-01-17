US President Donald Trump is in excellent health and has no cognitive problems, though he wants to lose between 10 and 15 lbs. (4 and 7 kilos) this year because he weighs 239 lbs., his physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, told the press on Tuesday.
"I think he will remain fit for duty for the remainder of this term and even the remainder of another term if he is elected" again in 2020, Jackson, a military doctor who also monitored the health of then-President Barack Obama starting in 2013, told a press conference.