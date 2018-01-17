US President Donald Trump, seen here during the Conversation with the Women of America panel on Jan. 16, 2018, has been found to be in excellent health with no cognitive problems, though he wants to lose between 10 and 15 lbs. this year because he currently weighs 239 lbs. EFE-EPA

Dr. Ronny Jackson, the White House physician, speaks about the physical exam conducted on US President Donald J. Trump Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last week in the White House Briefing Room in Washington, DC, USA 16 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald J. Trump waves after addressing a panel called 'Conversations with the Women of America' in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, USA 16 January 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald Trump is in excellent health and has no cognitive problems, though he wants to lose between 10 and 15 lbs. (4 and 7 kilos) this year because he weighs 239 lbs., his physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, told the press on Tuesday.

"I think he will remain fit for duty for the remainder of this term and even the remainder of another term if he is elected" again in 2020, Jackson, a military doctor who also monitored the health of then-President Barack Obama starting in 2013, told a press conference.